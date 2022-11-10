David “Dae Dae” Dupree was shot and killed on East Laburnum Avenue in Henrico on Sept. 18.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police have arrested a second teenager in connection to the shooting death of a teenager in mid-September.

The shooting happened near Henrico’s Edgewood neighborhood near Laburnum Avenue and Conway Street.

Both teenage suspects were charged with second-degree murder after the tragic shooting that killed David “Dae Dae” Dupree on Sept. 18.

Family and friends gathered at Dupree’s school, Henrico High School, the week the shooting happened to remember Dupree, who was known for his upbeat attitude.

Henrico High’s principal, Karin Castillo-Rose, was also there to honor Dupree among the candles, signs and balloons.

After officers found Dupree that September day, he died at the hospital from his injuries.

The 16-year-old teen suspect arrested Monday was taken into custody without incident.

The second teen has also been charged with using a firearm while committing a felony and possessing a firearm as a juvenile.

Officers arrested the first teen suspect just days after the shooting happened.