HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — A townhome is destroyed and four units can’t be lived in after an early morning fire in Henrico County.

It happened on Twin Hickory Lake Drive shortly before 2 a.m.

Fire crews arrived to the townhome to find heavy fire from the first floor, second floor and attic.

It took crews over an hour to get the fire under control. Two people had to be treated for smoke inhalation, but they weren’t taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.