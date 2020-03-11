Two women found with serious injuries at Glen Allen apartment complex

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) —- Henrico Police are trying to figure out what led to two women getting seriously injured late Tuesday night at a Glen Allen apartment complex.

Police responded to the 3900 block of Pale Moon Place after getting a call for help around 11:30 Tuesday night.

When officers arrived, they found two women with critical injuries. Officers found both with physical trauma, but it’s not clear what caused their injuries.

Both women are in critical condition.

If you have any information give Henrico Police a call.

