Ukrop’s Market Hall opening late fall in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Ukrop’s fans, it is almost time! This fall the Ukrop’s Market Hall will open in Henrico County’s West End.

In 2019, the Henrico County’s planning commission and the Board of Supervisors gave the Central Virginia-based food manufacturer the green light for the hall.

The food hall will be located at the corner of Horsepen Road and Patterson Avenue.

Photo of what the finished Ukrop’s Market Hall will look like. (Photo: Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods)

“We hope it will be a fun and dynamic place where people can gather and enjoy great-tasting Ukrop’s foods,” the company said in June 2019. “It will also be a location where we can be innovative and creative, introducing and testing new foods.”