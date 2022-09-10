HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico police officers responded to a hit-and-run call Monday evening, along Mechanicsville Turnpike and Magnolia Street. A nearby business captured the moment on camera.

According to Henrico Police spokesman Will McCue, a silver vehicle hit a pedestrian as she crossed the street. The impact from the collision sent the woman airborne — she ultimately landed in the westbound turn lane. Responders arrived at the scene within about 2-3 minutes, but the woman remains in a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“They don’t have any identifying material,” McCue said.

Due to the severity of her condition, the woman is unable to identify herself right now, which is why investigators are seeking the public’s help in figuring out her identity.

“This person is currently suffering life-threatening injuries,” McCue said. “I mean, it’s important for you to stop, turn around, and see if you can help out in any way. It took witnesses around the area to make the call, to get aid to her.”

She is described as a thin, black female, approximately 50 years old and 5 feet tall.

This case involves a search for two identities as the suspect driver of the silver vehicle remains at large.

“This person went ahead and ran a red light,” McCue said. “They knew something happened.”

Surveillance footage caught the moment a silver vehicle traveling Westbound along Mechanicsville Turnpike hit a pedestrian and sent her in the air, landing in a turn lane.

Anyone with information that could be helpful in determining the identity of the victim or that of the silver vehicle’s driver is asked to contact Henrico County Police Division at 804-501-5000.