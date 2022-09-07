RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — University of Richmond Police is now investigating reports of several students being involved in an altercation with a delivery driver and using racist language over the weekend.

An argument between a University of Richmond student and a delivery driver who was on campus quickly escalated on Saturday, Sept. 3, ending in a gun being pulled on the student.

A video released by The Collegian, the school’s student newspaper, shows more details of the incident. In the video, a student can be seen kicking and hitting the delivery driver’s car. The delivery driver then pulls out something that looks like pepper spray and sprays the student.

In response to the video, University of Richmond President, Kevin Hallock released a statement:

“No student, staff or faculty member, or visitor should ever be confronted by offensive language or hostile behavior or feel threatened on our campus. I am absolutely disgusted that anyone would use hateful language or engage in harmful conduct here. I also want to be clear: other than for trained law enforcement officers, firearms are not allowed on our campus.” Kevin Hallock, University of Richmond President

University of Richmond Police is now investigating the incident and is encouraging anyone who may know something about this incident to contact URPD Chief McCoy at police@richmond.edu or 804-289-8715.

The university has also released a number of on-campus support services for students that may need to seek after witnessing or hearing about the incident. These resources include: