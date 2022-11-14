HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The man suspected of killing three people and injuring two others in a shooting at the University of Virginia was taken into custody in Henrico County nearly 12 hours after the tragic incident.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. was taken into custody around 11 a.m., just over an hour’s drive from the university campus in the 5700 block of Edgelawn Street, according to Henrico Police.

Henrico Police say they were placed on the lookout for Jones’ vehicle overnight, and an officer spotted it in the eastern part of the county Monday morning.

Jones was identified as the suspect after police were called to the Culbreth Parking Garage around 10:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired Sunday, Nov. 13. Officers on the scene found three football players — Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry — had been shot and killed. Two additional unidentified victims were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Police said Jones was arrested without incident on Monday, Nov. 14. Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact UVA Police at 434-924-7166.