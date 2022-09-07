HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Transportation Security Administration is holding a job fair for people interested in working at Richmond International Airport.

TSA agents will be staffing tables along with a number of other Richmond International Airport businesses set up at an airport-wide job fair at the Ivor Massey Administration Building right next to the airport at 5707 Huntsman Road on Thursday, Sept. 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Transportation Security Administration is hiring full and part-time TSA officers at Richmond International Airport. At the fair, people who are interested in these jobs can learn more about the roles and responsibilities and apply for the positions on-site.

Free parking is available for the event as well as shuttle buses for those who ride GRTC.

Prospective applicants can view job descriptions of available TSA roles and duties, which include screening thousands of travelers daily. TSA positions have a starting salary of $17.55 per hour and training is provided.