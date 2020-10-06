Update: Police releases identity of victim from Sunday’s fatal vehicle crash in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Police have released the identities of the man who died in Sunday night’s fatal vehicle crash in Henrico County.

Virginia State Police said officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-295 in Henrico. The crash occurred in the southbound lanes at mile marker 22 just north of Route 5.

A 1999 Lincoln Continental experienced a mechanical failure which caused it to loose power and stop in the right lane. The Lincoln, which had no lights on, was struck in the rear by a 2019 Volvo D13 tractor-trailer. The collision caused the Lincoln to catch fire.

The driver of the Lincoln, Adam B. Hayes, 26, of Mechanicsville, died at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer, Anthony Miranda, 53, of Gastonia, N.C., was uninjured.

VSP said no charges were filed but the crash remains under investigation.

LATEST HEADLINES: