HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two mailboxes outside of a post office in Henrico County were reportedly broken into overnight.

The post office is located at 10509 Patterson Ave. in Henrico’s West End. The United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) confirmed that they received a report Thursday morning about the mailboxes being vandalized.

The agency said the crime happened sometime between Wednesday at 6 p.m. and Thursday morning during the post office’s opening.

Photos provided to 8News show two blue mailboxes with the front doors open.

United States Postal Service (USPS) employees covered the front of the boxes in an effort to prevent customers from dropping more mail into them.

Sandra Leard, who visited the post office Thursday, said postal crime is spiraling out of control.

“Frankly, it really upset me,” she said. “I would normally just drive over and drop my mail in the blue box, but people can take stuff out of the blue box. I don’t want to take that chance because to lose a check or anything like that can be quite dangerous.”

It’s not yet known how much, if any, mail was stolen from the mailboxes, according to USPIS.

However, people who made a mail drop-off Wednesday and are worried their mail may have been stolen, should monitor mail payments and consider bringing their mail inside the post office next time.

Leard said that’s what she started doing to protect her mail.

“I have decided that I want to bring my mail actually into the post office itself and leave it before five o’clock rather than putting it in the blue box,” she said.

Anyone who believes they may have had mail stolen from these mailboxes is asked to report it to USPIS by calling 877-876-2455 or by visiting their website.

The USPIS provided these mail theft prevention tips:

Don’t allow incoming or outgoing mail to sit in your mailbox. You can significantly reduce the chance of being victimized by simply removing your mail from your mailbox every day.

Deposit outgoing mail inside your local Post Office.

Sign up for “Informed Delivery” and get daily digest emails that preview your mail and packages scheduled to arrive soon.

Place a “Hold Mail” request at USPS.com for your address while you are on vacation or away from your residence.

for your address while you are on vacation or away from your residence. Keep an eye out for the mailboxes or packages left on porches in your area. If you see something that looks suspicious, call 911.

Theft of U.S. mail is a federal offense and, if convicted, a person faces up to five years in federal prison for each offense charged.