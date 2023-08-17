HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two mailboxes outside of a post office in Henrico County were broken into overnight.

The post office is located at 10509 Patterson Avenue in Henrico’s West End. The secured doors were ripped open and an undetermined amount of mail was stolen from each one.

United States Postal Service (USPS) employees covered the front of the boxes in an effort to prevent customers from dropping more mail into them.

Anyone who believes they may have had mail stolen from these mailboxes is asked to report it to USPS by calling 877-876-2455 or by visiting their website.