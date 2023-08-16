HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are continuing the search for 21-year-old Naseem Isaiah Roulack, who allegedly escaped from Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital in western Henrico County Saturday morning — and a reward is being offered for help capturing him.

According to a release from DADOC, the U.S. Marshals Service if offering a cash reward of $5,000 for information which leads them to locating and capturing Roulack.

Virginia State Police said Roulack escaped from the supervision of two VADOC security officers at St. Mary’s Hospital at around 5:50 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12. He was taken to the hospital from Greensville Correctional Center, where he was serving a 13-year sentence for aggravated malicious wounding, grand larceny and hit-and-run.

Roulack is described as a Black man who stands about 5’8″ and weighs about 225 pounds. He has brown eyes, brown hair and several distinct tattoos, including one on his chest which says “Marie,” one on his left arm which says “RIP Ish,” one on his right cheek which says “Cut Throat” and one on his right arm which says “Faith Is Seeing Light With Your Heart When All Your Eyes See Is Darkness.”

Anyone with information related to Roulack’s whereabouts is asked to call VADOC’s fugitive line at 1-877-896-5764.