HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A long-standing Henrico County holiday tradition is returning this weekend with the Varina Big Toy Christmas Parade.

The Varina Ruritan Club and Henrico County Parks and Recreation will present event on Saturday, Dec. 10. The parade will begin at the River Bend Estates subdivision at 1 p.m. and ends at Osborne Park and Boat Landing at 9530 Osborne Turnpike in Richmond.

After the parade, there will be family-friendly activists at Osborne Park until 4 p.m., where guests can enjoy vendors, s’mores and even visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus.