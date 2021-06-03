Varina High School plans to rename football facilities for former player, coach

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Varina High School has released a survey asking community members to weigh in on renaming decisions for the school’s football stadium and field house.

School officials want to rename the football stadium in honor of James Dawkins. Dawkins was one of the first Black football players at Varina High School and worked at the school for years.

They want to rename the football field house after Woodrow Sanderford. Sanderford attended Varina High School and as an adult he coached sports and taught science classes there.

Survey submissions are being accepted online until June 9. The school is also accepting suggestions for other naming nominations for either facility.

There is a section of the survey where people can begin giving input on possible football field names as well.

There will be an official renaming ceremony in Fall 2021.