Varina High School to remain closed until next week after two positive virus tests

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Varina High School will be closed through Aug. 17 after two school employees tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

Henrico schools was made aware on Tuesday of one employee who had tested positive for the virus. On Wednesday, the district learned that another employee who was in close contact with that employee also tested positive.

Those employees, including several other Varina High School staff members who have been directed to, are quarantining. The school decided to close through next Monday and will reopen for appointments and other business on Aug. 18.

“During this time, the campus will be thoroughly cleaned before being reopened to staff and the general public,” Andy Jenks, a spokesman for Henrico County Public Schools, said in a message to the school community. “We will remain in contact with the Virginia Department of Health and the Henrico Health Department for any additional steps.”