VDOT asking for participation in Henrico County road improvement survey

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers in Henrico County, do you travel on Brook Road and E. Parham Road? If so, VDOT wants to hear from you.

The agency is looking at making some safety and operational improvements to the road.

There’s a survey where you can give your feedback on what you think could be better. The study looks at about four-and-a-half miles of road.

It also aims to improve accessibility for both cars and pedestrians.