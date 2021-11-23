VDOT conducting survey to assess conditions, safety of area near Staples Mill Road Amtrak Station

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation is conducting a survey to evaluate conditions for automobiles, transit, bicycles and pedestrians near the Staples Mill Road Amtrak Station.

The survey is part of the Staples Mill Road Small Area Plan and will assess future travel projections, development patterns and a concept for transit-oriented development surrounding the Amtrak Station, according to Henrico County Government.

VDOT said the vision of the study is for Staples Mill Road to be developed as a “Complete Street” that supports development and provides safe and comfortable travel for all uses and users of the roadway.

Click here to participate in the survey.