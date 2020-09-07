VDOT: Northbound lanes closed near Pocahontas Parkway due to crash

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — All northbound lanes are closed near Pocahontas Parkway near mile marker 25 due to a crash, according to VDOT.

Traffic is currently being diverted at Exit 22 on I-295.

At this time, there is a one-mile backup.

Drivers must use alternate routes and can expect delays.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

