VDOT: Northbound lanes closed near Pocahontas Parkway due to crash

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — All northbound lanes are closed near Pocahontas Parkway near mile marker 25 due to a crash, according to VDOT.
Traffic is currently being diverted at Exit 22 on I-295.
At this time, there is a one-mile backup.
Drivers must use alternate routes and can expect delays.
This story will be updated when more information is available.
