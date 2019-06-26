VDOT: Route 5 repairs ‘coming along quickly’

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews are continuing to do emergency structure and pavement repairs on Route 5 in Henrico County.

Route 5 (New Market Road) has been closed in both directions over Bailey Creek between Longbridge Road and Willis Church Road for about two weeks after it was damaged by heavy rain.

VDOT tweeted several photos Wednesday, saying “repairs on Route 5 are coming along quickly.”

Emergency structure and pavement repairs on Route 5 in @HenricoNews are coming along quickly. 🚧🔨Thanks for your continued patience and expect good news soon! #RVA #RVAtraffic #Henrico @VirCapTrail pic.twitter.com/TqssSvb1kZ — VDOT Richmond (@VaDOTRVA) June 26, 2019

“Thanks for your continued patience and expect good news soon,” VDOT added.

There no word yet on when repairs are expected to be completed.

In the meantime, drivers are encouraged to use the following detour routes:

Eastbound New Market Rd. (Rt. 5)- Take Roxbury Rd. (Rt. 106) north to Pocahontas Trl./E. Williamsburg Rd. (Rt. 60) west to I-295 south back to New Market Rd. (Rt. 5) west.

Westbound New Market Rd. (Rt. 5)- Take I-295 north to Pocahontas Trl./E. Williamsburg Rd. (Rt. 60) east to Roxbury Rd. (Rt. 106) south back to New Market Rd. (Rt. 5) east.

