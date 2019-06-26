1  of  5
Breaking News
20-year-old dead after being shot multiple times in Petersburg 2 dead, several injured in I-95 near Spotsylvania crash Authorities investigate gas explosion at Florida shopping plaza Southern California reels from 7.1 quake DirectTV customers, you no longer have WRIC-TV. Click here to find out more

VDOT: Route 5 repairs ‘coming along quickly’

Henrico County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photos from VDOT

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews are continuing to do emergency structure and pavement repairs on Route 5 in Henrico County.

Route 5 (New Market Road) has been closed in both directions over Bailey Creek between Longbridge Road and Willis Church Road for about two weeks after it was damaged by heavy rain.

VDOT tweeted several photos Wednesday, saying “repairs on Route 5 are coming along quickly.”

“Thanks for your continued patience and expect good news soon,” VDOT added.

There no word yet on when repairs are expected to be completed.

In the meantime, drivers are encouraged to use the following detour routes:

  • Eastbound New Market Rd. (Rt. 5)- Take Roxbury Rd. (Rt. 106) north to Pocahontas Trl./E. Williamsburg Rd. (Rt. 60) west to I-295 south back to New Market Rd. (Rt. 5) west.
  • Westbound New Market Rd. (Rt. 5)- Take I-295 north to Pocahontas Trl./E. Williamsburg Rd. (Rt. 60) east to Roxbury Rd. (Rt. 106) south back to New Market Rd. (Rt. 5) east.

Stay with 8News for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Richmond Headlines

More Richmond

Chesterfield Headlines

More Chesterfield County

Henrico Headlines

More Henrico County

Hanover Headlines

More Hanover County

The Tri-Cities Headlines

More The Tri-Cities

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events