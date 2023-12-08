HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle crashed into a utility pole on Three Chopt Road resulting in road closures and power outages.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 8, officers with Henrico Police were called to the corner of Three Chopt Road and Foster Road for a reported crash involving a vehicle that had hit a utility pole in the area.

Three Chopt Road has been closed between Skipwith Road and Landis Drive as crews work to safely replace the utility equipment. This closure is expected to take six to eight hours to complete.

According to police, approximately 1100 homes are without power in the area as a result of the utility pole being damaged. Dominion Energy has been made aware of the incident.

(Courtesy of Henrico County Police Division)

Police said traffic signals in the area may be affected by the incident. Those driving in the area are reminded to treat malfunctioning traffic signals as a four-way stop sign.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.