HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man was taken to VCU Hospital on Friday evening after being hit by a car near Willow Lawn.

The driver hit the man while he was walking on Willow Lawn Drive after 8 p.m. Henrico County Police said the victim’s injuries were significant and that his head was injured during the crash.

The incident is still under investigation, stay with 8News for updates.