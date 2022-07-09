HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police Division is investigating a suspected firearm violation and shooting incident that occurred near the East Highland Park neighborhood.

At around 11:45 p.m. on Friday, July 8, police were called to VCU Medical Center to identify and interview a victim of gunfire.

Officers learned that the victim had been at a cookout in the 2700 block of Byron Street when he reportedly heard three gunshots fired.

The victim reportedly saw a suspect running on foot between some buildings before realizing he had received an injury to his left ankle. The injury was sustained due to the gunshots that were fired, according to police.

Officers canvassed the area of the cookout but were unable to locate a crime scene. A description of the suspect and the direction of their travel were not able to be determined, according to police.

“Our Criminal Investigative Section will be handling the investigation of this isolated incident,” said Lt. Jermaine Alley of Henrico County Police. “There is no immediate threat to the public.”

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact Chesterfield Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.