HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Following the deaths of two adult residents in a fire in Henrico County, a joint investigation was launched by the Henrico County Police Division and the Henrico County Division of Fire.

The latest information released by authorities provides more details on the incident.

Firefighters were dispatched for the fire at 2:21 a.m. The fire was contained in a single-story residence in the 1800 block of Elkridge Lane.

At 2:27 a.m., firefighters arrived at the scene and recovered two adults from inside the home. One of the victims — now identified as 61-year-old Gail Katrina Thompson — was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim — not yet identified — was transported to a nearby hospital where they died from their injuries.

A third adult — believed to be a resident, according to authorities — was transported to an area hospital for evaluation.

According to authorities, the fire reportedly occurred in a corner room in the back of the home and was extinguished within 15 minutes of first responders’ arrival. Henrico Fire deemed the incident under control at 3:18 a.m. No firefighters were injured in the incident.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is continuing to investigate the cause of the fire. The Henrico County Police Division has also launched a concurrent investigation due to the deaths.

Four residents were believed to have lived in the house and all four have now been accounted for. The fourth resident was accounted for out of state, according to authorities.

Anyone with video or photos of the incident is encouraged to email police@henrico.us.