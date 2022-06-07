HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police has now identified the person killed in the fatal Charles City Road crash Monday afternoon.

The victim of the deadly crash has now been identified as 26-year-old John Edward Englehart, Jr., of Chesterfield County.

At approximately 3 p.m., Henrico Police responded to the 4400 block of Charles City Road for a reported motor vehicle crash.

Charles City Road was closed for a portion of the afternoon as investigative teams worked to reconstruct the crash.

A preliminary investigation by the crash team indicated that Englehart was traveling east on Charles City Road between Yahley Mill Road and Turner Road when his vehicle left the right side of the roadway. Englehart’s truck traveled several yards off the street, striking mailboxes before eventually overturning and coming to stop.

Speed was not a factor in the crash, according to police.

Charles City Road has since been reopened and the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to call Officer L. C. Jones at 804-501-5000.