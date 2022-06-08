HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The victim of an early morning shooting at a national park in Eastern Henrico has been pronounced dead and the police department has announced that they have a suspect in custody.

According to the Henrico County Police Department, a call for a shooting on Picnic Road near Battlefield Park Road at Fort Harrison was received just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

The officers found another man at the scene who they arrested after they determined he was a suspect. Police are not currently looking for any other suspects.

Since this shooting took place on National Park land, Henrico Police will investigate this incident with the U.S. National Park Service. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.