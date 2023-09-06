HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 30-year-old man who was shot in the area of West Broad Village over the weekend has died from his injuries. The Henrico County Police Division has now elevated the charges for two suspects in the shooting to second-degree murder.

On Tuesday, Sept. 5, the victim involved in the shooting — now identified as 30-year-old Julian Leshon McClenny of Drewryville — died from his injuries.

McClenny was shot on Saturday, Sept. 5, around 8:45 p.m. in the 11100 block of West Broad Street near the Whole Foods Market in West Broad Village. According to police, a preliminary investigation indicates that McClenny was involved in an argument with two suspects in the parking lot of a business which resulted in the shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found McClenny with an apparent gunshot wound and he was taken to the hospital.

Detectives with Henrico Police launched an investigation into the shooting and received several tips from community members, leading them to identify two persons of interest.

On Tuesday, Sept. 5, officers arrested two suspects — identified as Deontae Marquel Winston, 33, and Katoya Brown, 35, both of Crewe.

Both suspects were originally charged with malicious wounding and using a firearm in the commission of a felony, however, McClenny’s death means the malicious wounding charges have been elevated to second-degree murder charges.

The Henrico County Police Division is continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Lozak at 804-501-5588.