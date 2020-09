HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A victim was transported to the hospital with critical injuries following a shooting Monday night in Henrico County.

According to authorities, the shooting took place in the area of 4600 block of Lakefield Mews Pl. Police said they arrived on the scene around 10:30 p.m. and found the victim suffering from critical injuries.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers 780-1000.