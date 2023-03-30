HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division is investigating a shooting that resulted in three people being hospitalized in Glen Allen.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 30, officers were called to an apartment home community in the 9700 block of Virginia Centerway Place for a reported shooting.

According to police, three people were taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident which they say spans across the apartment community and also involves a crash on the property.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Henrico County Police Division at 804-501-5000.