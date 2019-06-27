1  of  5
Breaking News
20-year-old dead after being shot multiple times in Petersburg 2 dead, several injured in I-95 near Spotsylvania crash Authorities investigate gas explosion at Florida shopping plaza Southern California reels from 7.1 quake DirectTV customers, you no longer have WRIC-TV. Click here to find out more

Video shows flames ‘shooting from roof’ of Henrico County home; 5 displaced

Henrico County

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Five people were displaced from their home Thursday after a fire in eastern Henrico destroyed the roof. Footage sent to 8News shows flames engulf the roof of the home.

Fire crews responded to the 7800 block of Black Duck Court at 5:44 p.m., and found heavy fire “shooting from the roof” of a home, a Henrico Fire spokesperson wrote in an email. The flames were overwhelming for the firefighters, forcing them out of the home after ensuring there were no residents inside.

The homeowner told 8News he was on the second floor when he smelled the smoke.

A portion of the fire was put out from outside the home and when it was safe, firefighters re-entered the home and extinguished the rest of the fire out. There were no reported injuries, according to Henrico Fire.

One witness, Larry Williams Jr., told 8News the fire is “a sad, sad situation.” Williams and his wife, Saretha Williams, ran outside to see what happened and saw thick smoke rising into the air.

“I heard a boom and I thought it was a car accident,” Williams admitted. “It’s so sad because you work so hard for the things you get and just to see it go up in seconds, just terrifying.”

The five adults who were displaced from the home are being helped by the Red Cross. An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway. The assistant fire marshall told 8News at the scene that the fire started on the back porch.

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Richmond Headlines

More Richmond

Chesterfield Headlines

More Chesterfield County

Henrico Headlines

More Henrico County

Hanover Headlines

More Hanover County

The Tri-Cities Headlines

More The Tri-Cities

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events