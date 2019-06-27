Video shows flames ‘shooting from roof’ of Henrico County home; 5 displaced

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Five people were displaced from their home Thursday after a fire in eastern Henrico destroyed the roof. Footage sent to 8News shows flames engulf the roof of the home.

Fire crews responded to the 7800 block of Black Duck Court at 5:44 p.m., and found heavy fire “shooting from the roof” of a home, a Henrico Fire spokesperson wrote in an email. The flames were overwhelming for the firefighters, forcing them out of the home after ensuring there were no residents inside.

The homeowner told 8News he was on the second floor when he smelled the smoke.

A portion of the fire was put out from outside the home and when it was safe, firefighters re-entered the home and extinguished the rest of the fire out. There were no reported injuries, according to Henrico Fire.

One witness, Larry Williams Jr., told 8News the fire is “a sad, sad situation.” Williams and his wife, Saretha Williams, ran outside to see what happened and saw thick smoke rising into the air.

“I heard a boom and I thought it was a car accident,” Williams admitted. “It’s so sad because you work so hard for the things you get and just to see it go up in seconds, just terrifying.”

The five adults who were displaced from the home are being helped by the Red Cross. An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway. The assistant fire marshall told 8News at the scene that the fire started on the back porch.

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.