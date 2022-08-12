HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A suspect is in custody after reportedly attempting to steal from multiple homes and vehicles in Dumbarton, according to police.

According to the Henrico County Police Division, on Monday, Aug. 8, officers were called to the 7900 block of Wistar Woods Court for a reported larceny. Upon officers’ arrival, the victim provided surveillance footage of the suspect.

The surveillance video shows the suspect attempting to open the front doors of multiple homes and parked vehicles in the area. In one instance, the suspect successfully managed to gain entry into a home, according to police.

While at the scene, officers were approached by other residents sharing similar experiences. In total, officers logged eight incident reports from residents in the area, according to police.

After gathering evidence from each report, officers were able to identify the suspect as 22-year-old Jonathan Andreas Aceves of Henrico County. Officers issued a search warrant on Aceves and he was successfully taken into custody on Thursday, Aug. 11.

Aceves was charged with:

18.2-91 Burglary; entering a house to commit larceny.

18.2-95(ii) Grand larceny; theft exceeding $1000 not from a person.

18.2-96(2) Petit larceny; theft less than $1000 not from a person.

18.2-96 Petit larceny of motor vehicle parts first offense.

18.2-146 Destroying or injuring a vehicle, aircraft or boat.

Aceves is currently being held in Henrico Jail.