HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Police Division has released a video of a deadly hit-and-run that occurred on West Broad Street Tuesday evening in the hopes someone will be able to provide information leading to the suspect’s arrest.

Officers were called to the 7900 block of West Broad Street around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31. Police said the crash occurred in the eastbound lanes when the driver of a pickup truck hit a pedestrian, who has been identified by police as 49-year-old Trinesse Robinson.

Robinson was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she later died. The video was blurred by police out of respect for the victim.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends of Ms. Robinson while they process this untimely

death,” said Lt. Matt Pecka in a release.

Police say an active investigation into the hit-and-run is ongoing, and at this time video of the incident leads them to believe a Chevrolet pickup truck may be involved. If you were traveling along eastbound Broad Street and have any information, you’re asked to call Crash Investigator Bolinger at 804-501-5000.