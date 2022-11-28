Henrico police are searching for two suspects in connection to a catalytic converter theft. (Courtesy of Henrico County Police Division)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are searching for two unidentified suspects wanted in connection to a catalytic converter theft that occurred in the Dumbarton area of Henrico County.

Officers were called to the 4000 block of Crockett Street on Sunday, Nov. 13, for a reported catalytic converter theft. The victim told officers he had noticed his catalytic converter had been removed from his Honda CRV overnight.

Video from a security camera in the area showed an SUV pull up next to the unoccupied Honda at 4:21 a.m. In the footage — released to the public by Henrico County Police Division — a man can be seen exiting the passenger side of the vehicle and pointing a flashlight underneath the vehicle.

The passenger-side suspect is described as having a buzzed short haircut and a beard. Police said he was wearing a sweatshirt and possibly camouflage pants. The driver of the vehicle is described by police as having a full beard and wearing a flat-brimmed hat, glasses, a sweatshirt, sweatpants and tennis shoes.

Police said that after the driver noticed the security camera, both men returned to the SUV and pulled out of view of the camera before continuing with the theft.

Anyone with information on this incident or the proposed suspects is encouraged to contact Detective A. Smith with the Henrico County Police Division at 804-501-4935.