HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police Division is currently seeking assistance from the public in identifying a suspect in connection to a work truck theft.

At around 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, officers were called to the 1600 block of Willow Lawn Drive for a reported stolen vehicle. Upon their arrival, officers were informed by the victim of what happened.

At the scene, officers learned that the victim had stepped away from their work truck briefly when they briefly saw an individual get in and drive away in an unknown direction.

On Wednesday, Sept. 7, the stolen truck and an individual believed to be the suspect were spotted at the GRTC Depot on Belt Boulevard in Richmond. While at this location, the suspect reportedly hit another vehicle in the parking lot. The suspect then provided false information to the business and left the area before any officers arrived on the scene, according to police.

Henrico County Police Division is currently seeking assistance from the public in identifying the suspect and the whereabouts of the stolen work truck.

The suspect is described as a tall and thin Black male. In the video and photos provided by Henrico County Police, the suspect can reportedly be seen wearing a sweatshirt taken from the stolen work truck.

The work truck is described as a white Ford Ranger pickup with the license plate, “UBU9635.” The words “Williams Lawn Care” is displayed in black lettering on both sides of the vehicle.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Valentine at 804-501-5248.