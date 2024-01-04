HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division is searching for a suspect who allegedly stole a vehicle from a residence in the Laurel area of the county.

Around 3:45 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17, officers were called to the 2800 block of Laurelton Court for a reported stolen vehicle.

Upon launching an investigation, police determined that the suspect had come to the property to inquire about a white 2013 Ford F150 that had been put up for sale by the victim.

According to police, the suspect got into the Ford F150 for a test drive but then took off, reversing down Laurelton Court and heading south on Purcell Road.

Surveillance video released by police shows the suspect was dropped off at the location by a red Jeep Compass.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Henrico County Police Department at 804-501-5000.