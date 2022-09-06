HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police Division is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in an alleged vehicle theft that occurred in Tuckahoe Village.

On Friday, Aug. 19, officers were called to the 1100 block of Westbriar Drive for a reported stolen vehicle. The owner told police they had last seen their vehicle the night before but discovered it missing the next morning.

On Monday, Aug. 22, with help from the Richmond Police Department, the vehicle was found in the 100 block of Belt Boulevard. The owner was notified and confirmed that some items had been stolen from the vehicle.

Henrico Police continued to investigate the incident and discovered the vehicle had been spotted at a business in the 7300 block of Forest Hill Avenue. Surveillance video gathered at this location shows the vehicle driving onto the property.

The suspect can then be seen exiting the car and entering the business. After a brief interaction with an employee, the suspect then leaves and drives away in the stolen vehicle.





(Courtesy of Henrico County Police Division)

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect captured on video surveillance is asked to contact Detective Valentine at 804-501-5248.