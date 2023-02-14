HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police Division is currently investigating a burglary involving a motorcycle dealership.

Around 2:15 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 13, officers were called to the 7900 block of West Broad Street for a reported burglary.

Upon their arrival, officers learned that three dirt bikes had been stolen from the showroom of a motorcycle dealership around 1 a.m.

Henrico police have now released the following surveillance video captured by the business. The video shows a box truck with a “Richmond Striping” company logo — which was later determined to have been stolen out of Richmond — back up to the front door of the business. Three suspects can then be seen breaking the glass door and entering the business. After stealing the bikes, the three suspects returned to the box truck and headed eastbound on Broad Street.

According to police, two of the stolen dirt bikes were Yamahas and one was a Honda. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective M. Valentine at 804-501-5248.