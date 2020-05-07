VIDEO: Van bursts into flames in Lowe’s parking lot

Breaking News
Henrico County

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A van burst into flames in a Lowe’s parking lot in Henrico County Thursday afternoon. The ordeal was caught on video.

8News has learned that firefighters responded to the Lowe’s located on Brook Road. There were no injuries as a result of the fire. The blaze was deemed accidental.

The fire marshal’s office did not respond to the vehicle fire.

