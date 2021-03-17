Vigil held for victim of double-fatal Henrico shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Family and friends of Markus Floyd gathered on Wednesday to honor his life. He was one of six men shot Saturday morning on Richmond-Henrico Turnpike, Floyd and one other man were killed.

















At the vigil, mourners wore green and released balloons. Many loved ones say they remember Floyd, known to many as Cutt, as a caring and thoughtful person. His son, family members and others spoke at the gathering.

“I love you dad,” Cutt’s son said. “If you love somebody, let them know.”

Another loved one can be seen giving a testimonial below, saying Floyd was a “real one.”

Family and friends came together earlier today in the #Richmond's #Northside to remember the life of Markus Floyd, known to many as "Cutt."



The 32-year-old was one of two dead from a shooting in #Henrico on 3/13.



More from the vigil tonight on @8NEWS at 11pm. pic.twitter.com/QQi6JWL8hB — Jacob Sexton @ Being Essential (@_JacobSexton) March 18, 2021

Cutt, 32, and Sadao ‘Jae’ Richardson, 34, were both killed at around 3 a.m. at the Meadowood Square strip mall complex. The four injured men were sent to nearby hospitals for treatment.

A vigil was held for Richardson on Monday night.