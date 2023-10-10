HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Some Virginia businesses have been hit with massive fines for violating the state’s new law regarding the regulation of hemp and CBD products — and so far, two businesses in central Virginia have had to dish out thousands of dollars for non-compliance.

Documents obtained by 8News show Smoker’s World in Henrico County was fined $74,250 for multiple violations. A violation letter from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, stated an inspection was conducted in early August. It found that the store sold 40 edible hemp products that weren’t compliant with the law.

The store was found to be selling products with a THC concentration higher than 0.3%, as well as selling products in non child-proof packaging and selling edible CBD products that were in shapes that may appeal to kids. The store was also found non-compliant for not having the necessary permit to sell CBD products, among other violations.

On July 1, a law took effect meant to crack down on hemp-derived products that get people high, which had previously been largely unregulated in Virginia.

Now, hemp products in Virginia can’t have more than 0.3% concentration of THC, the psychoactive component in cannabis that gives users a high.

The law also limits products to no more than two milligrams of THC per package unless they have 25 times the amount of CBD per package than the total THC. CBD is a compound in cannabis that doesn’t cause a high.



Anna Gilliam-Abassi, the owner of Smoker’s World, said her store took a major hit as a result of thousands of dollars in fines.

“I ended up taking all of the products off the shelves, which is basically me losing thousands of dollars worth of product,” she said.

Gilliam-Abassi’s initial fine was reduced to $10,000 after she agreed to remove those products. She then appealed that amount — claiming she wasn’t aware of the changes to the law. The products her store can no longer sell made up about 30-40% of her revenue, she said.

The price she ultimately paid for the fine was $7,500. Though she takes accountability for her store not being compliant, she believes Virginia’s stricter hemp law hinders small businesses.

“When it comes to these new Virginia laws, I’m not really sure who they’re benefitting — but they’re not benefitting the small business owner,” she said.

Tobacco Hut on Chamberlayne Road in Mechanicsville was fined $3,000 for selling products with synthetic THC, as well as selling edible CBD products that weren’t made by a manufacturer that has been inspected and whose products feature a certificate of analysis from a certified lab. A store representative hung up the phone when 8News reached out on Tuesday.