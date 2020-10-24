Virginia Center Commons demolition starts in November, Henrico indoor sports center on course to replace

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County’s development of the new indoor sports and convocation center is officially moving forward after the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the move on Oct. 13.

Ultimately, that means that demolition of Virginia Center Commons will begin on Nov. 13.

The mall located off of I-95 was opened in 1991. Dan Schmitt, the Vice Chairman of Henrico’s Board of Supervisors, says that many malls across America are shutting down now.

“This mall has seen its lifespan. And we have seen where malls are going right now,” Schmitt said. “To utilize this land for a purpose to benefit our residents — and it’s really exciting to use this corridor and to see it revitalized for a greater purpose.”

Rebkee will be handling the construction of the building, which is expected to be 200,000 sq. ft. and total roughly around $50 million to complete.

Inside the building will be 12 basketball courts, 24 volleyball courts, and a convocation center at the end that will seat up to 4,500 people where students will be able to graduate with their class.

Floor plan of the planned interior for the new building

The building will also feature multiple entryways for safety precautions.

Construction is expected to be completed by August 2022.

“When this facility is complete, you’ll see a facility that I consider hits all the F’s,” Schmitt said. “It’s flexible. It thinks about the future. It meets the financial goals of our residents. And it also has the fundamental needs that we need to be flexible in this building.”

Just outside of the sports and event center there will be four other courts for volleyball and Henrico-favorite, pickleball.

The plan also includes a proposed six-story hotel and open common area.









Renderings from Henrico County Board of Supervisors

Stay with 8News for updated information involving this project in the future.

LATEST HEADLINES: