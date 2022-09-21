HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Store owners at Virginia Center Commons in Glen Allen are preparing to close their doors after the mall has decided to shut down.

After years of business, Virginia Center Commons notified their tenants on Aug. 1, 2022 that they will be terminating their lease effective Oct. 31, 2022. According to VCC Partners, LLC and Shamin VCC, LLC, the licensor has made the decision to close the mall and per the terms of their agreement, all licensees must vacate the premises at that time.

Many business owners have already left the mall after hearing about the closure, while some have decided to stay as long as they can while they continue to search for another location.

For businesses like the Ballroom at Commons, an event venue space on site, they say the unexpected closure has hit them hard.

“That’s a big loss, very, very big loss on us since we have to refund them all that money,” Tanya Jackson with The Ballroom at Commons said. “It’s like, I think like six or seven people that have an event going on there. We were already booked up to next year.”

After signing a 12-month lease with the hopes to finish out the year, now they will have to make some quick changes in order to keep their business up and running. They say their issue with the closure falls on the lack of communication.

“We just got short notice,” Jackson said. “So with a short notice, now we are going to have to do a big turnaround.”

Mall management has issued a statement on why the mall is shutting down and their plans for tenants going forward.

“The decision to close the mall has been made as part of the redevelopment that includes the construction of the Henrico Sports and Convocation Center,” Steve Bonniville, general manager, said. “We are working to help our tenants find other locations where we can and have been able to secure new spots for some of them. As soon as the decision to close the mall was made, the tenants were notified.”

Some shop owners say they have yet to receive this support and are still working to find another location.

In the meantime, construction is still in the works for Henrico’s newest sports complex.