HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Low-income parents and caregivers in Henrico are seeking more help than ever before from an affordable state child care program.

According to the Department of Social Services, 1,765 families in Henrico took advantage of the Child Care Subsidy Program in June, which is in increase of 161% since 2021.

Angela Howard, who supervises the Child Care Subsidy Program for Social Services, said that the increase has been caused partly by more people returning to work and a decline in fears about COVID-19.

Howard also cited the increased awareness about the program and Virginia’s recent expansion of requirements for eligibility, according to Henrico News.

Families enrolled in the program have the ability to choose their child care provider from a list of approved, licensed vendors, and they pay between $0 and $180 each month, per child.

Howard further said, “Families have repeatedly expressed how they would not be able to afford to participate in these activities if it wasn’t for the Child Care Subsidy Program.”

“They feel secure knowing that their children are in an environment that will support their growth and their physical and social development. They also feel secure knowing that their child care services will be consistent and that they won’t have to rely on family or friends for their child care needs,” Howard continued.

Henrico resident Tiara Wellman, a single mother with three daughters, said the program has been “a lifesaver.” After enrolling, she has gone on to earn an associate and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, as well as a master’s degree in clinical mental health. She now hopes to pursue a doctorate in mental health.

Henrico residents can apply for the Child Care Subsidy Program by visiting ChildCareVA’s website. Residents can also request an application by mail by calling 804-652-3116.