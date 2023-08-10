HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame Induction ceremony will be held in Henrico County in 2024. This will be the first time the ceremony has been held outside of the Tidewater area.

The 51st annual Induction Weekend events will take place at Henrico’s new Sports and Events Center on Friday, April 19, and Saturday, April 20.

Events will include a “Sponsor Welcome Reception” on Friday, followed by the “Breakfast with Champions” on Saturday morning and ending with the 2024 Hall of Fame Reception & Induction Ceremony.

“We are thrilled to announce another signature event for the new sports center,” said Dennis Bickmeier, Executive Director of the Henrico Sports & Entertainment Authority. “To be part of the Hall’s strategy for a greater presence in the state is a fantastic opportunity, and we look forward to making the 2024 Induction Weekend one that both the inductees and sports fans won’t forget.”

In addition to the weekend events, the Hall of Fame will also provide a physical exhibit at the Sports and Events Center, featuring inductees with ties to central Virginia.