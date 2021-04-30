Virginia State Police identify Richmond woman struck by multiple vehicles on I-95 Wednesday night

HENRICO COUNTY, VA. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police has identified Jasmin S. Thomas as the victim of a fatal crash on Wednesday night on I-95 near the Sliding Hill Road exit.

The 29-year-old woman from Richmond was the driver of a gray Honda Accord that ran off I-95 and struck the jersey wall after a tire failure. VSP said the Richmond woman got out of her vehicle through the sunroof and entered the I-95 travel lanes.

Thomas was in the center-right lane when she was struck by a red Toyota Camry. She was then struck by multiple vehicles. She died on the scene.

The Camry was driven by a 54-year-old man of Dorchester, Ma. He and his two adult passengers were wearing seatbelts and uninjured, VSP said.

The investigation is ongoing.