HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are continuing to investigate after two people were killed and three were hospitalized in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 in Henrico County earlier this week.

Around 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1, state troopers were called to I-64 West near the I-295 exit for a reported three-vehicle crash.

According to police, a 2018 Hyundai Elantra was headed eastbound on I-64 when it crossed the median into oncoming traffic. The Hyundai hit the rear driver-side of a 2010 Lexus RX350 before continuing into a head-on collision with a 2023 Infiniti QX60.

The driver of the Hyundai — identified as 41-year-old Anastasya Farris of Quinton — and her front passenger — 29-year-old Savanah Grace Atkins-Reith — were both killed in the crash. They were both wearing a seatbelt.

A third passenger in the Hyundai — 36-year-old Amber Gracena Curtis — was taken to VCU Medical Center for surgery. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Lexus — 55-year-old Valencia Nero of Richmond — and the driver of the Infiniti — 57-year-old Gary Ring of Port Richey, Florida — were also taken to VCU Medical Center for treatment. They were both wearing seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation by Virginia State Police.