HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Following a police chase involving a Winnebago, a suspect was in an active barricade situation. Virginia State Police is leading the multi-jurisdictional response.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Friday morning, deputies with King William County were called to a residence in Manquin for a domestic dispute.

Upon their arrival, authorities learned that an adult male suspect had driven away from the scene in a Winnebago. A Virginia State Police spokesperson said law enforcement pursued the vehicle as far as Glenside Drive in Henrico County.

According to police, the Winnebago was brought to a stop by law enforcement pursuit vehicles near the intersection of Glenside Drive and Bethlehem Road.

The suspect remained inside the vehicle, prompting the deployment of tactical police and a negotiator. A short time later, law enforcement removed a man from the vehicle and took him into custody.

Virginia State Police has taken over as the primary agency with Henrico County Police Division assisting. Residents are encouraged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.