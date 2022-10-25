RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Hundreds of acres of Civil War battlefields in Henrico and Rockingham counties will now be preserved for public use and education, the Department of Historic Resources announced on Monday.

The battlefields are Deep Bottom and Chaffin’s Farm/New Market Heights in Henrico and Port Republic Battlefield in Rockingham County.

Deep Bottom and Chaffin’s Farm/New Market Heights in Henrico were the site of three Civil War battles in the summer and fall of 1864. According to the Department of Historic Resources, the area is specifically associated with the United States Colored Troops, and the new land purchase offers more chances for research and education into this part of history.

Port Republic Battlefield in Rockingham County is one area associated with the Battle of Port Republic in 1862. According to the Department of Historic Resources, a publicly accessible trail across the property will be installed on the battlefield. This will connect the area with neighboring battlefields that were also involved in the Battle of Port Republic.

Travis A. Voyles, Acting Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources, says that maintaining Virginia’s battlefields is just one step to keeping history alive in the Commonwealth.

“The preservation of these significant battlefields advances Virginia’s goals of increasing historic preservation and land conservation and advances our reputation as a destination for those seeking to connect with our nation’s history,” Voyles said.

The land is being purchased through grants from the Virginia Battlefield Preservation Fund and private donations to the nonprofits Capital Region Land Conservancy and the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation. The Department of Historic Resources will pay $300,000 to purchase 145 acres in Henrico County and $200,000 to purchase 107 acres in Rockingham County.