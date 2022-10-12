A Williamsburg woman was caught trying to bring a loaded handgun through security at the Richmond Airport on Oct. 11. (Photo: TSA)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Williamsburg, Virginia woman was caught trying to bring a loaded handgun through security at Richmond International Airport.

A Williamsburg woman was caught trying to bring a loaded handgun through security at the Richmond Airport on Oct. 11. (Photo: TSA)

According to the Transportation Security Administration, on Tuesday, Oct. 11, TSA officers stopped a woman when her carry-on bag triggered an alarm as it went through the X-ray machine at Richmond International Airport’s security checkpoint.

Inside the woman’s bag, the officers found a 9mm handgun loaded with six bullets. The officers called police, who took the gun and cited the woman on weapons violations.

This is the 17th gun found in security at RIC so far 2022.