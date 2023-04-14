HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — It has been announced that the largest indoor pickleball facility in Virginia will be built in western Henrico.

According to a release posted to its website, Performance Pickleball RVA will feature 12 indoor courts — making the largest in the state — as well as six outdoor courts which will feature an area for spectators.

Performance Pickleball RVA will feature 12 indoor courts — making the largest in the state — as well as six outdoor courts which will feature an area for spectators. (Photo: PPBRVA)

Performance Pickleball RVA will feature 12 indoor courts — making the largest in the state — as well as six outdoor courts which will feature an area for spectators. (Photo: PPBRVA)

Performance Pickleball RVA will feature 12 indoor courts — making the largest in the state — as well as six outdoor courts which will feature an area for spectators. (Photo: PPBRVA)

When it opens, the facility will have an “elite staff” of pickleball instructors for individual instructions and clinics for all skill levels. The facility, which will host leagues and tournaments, will also feature a bar, restaurant and pro shop to entertain guests.

The facility will be in the Regency Square area of western Henrico and the indoor courts are set to open in December of 2023.