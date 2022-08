HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County is looking for volunteer boaters able to help out in the 23rd annual James River Clean Up.

The volunteering event will take off from Osborne Park and Boat Landing at 9530 Osborne Turnpike. The event will be held on September 10 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

For more information about volunteering, and to register for the event click here. Walkers, powerboats and paddle craft are all being welcomed to take part in the event.